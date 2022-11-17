The many defeats suffered by North Carolina Democrats on Tuesday owed little to mistakes by individual candidates. Through all their diversity, almost every Democrat running for statewide office garnered a vote share falling in the range of 47%. The 2022 midterm in North Carolina resembled, in a sense, a parliamentary election, in which voters selected their party preference rather than individualizing each race based on the candidate at hand. Unfortunately, Democrats lost statewide races across the board.

This piece is not meant as a jeremiad. In fact, the difficult midterm year still produced a couple of notes of encouragement in the wake of Democrats’ overall devastating defeat. Democrats, for one, did hold steady at 47% — a meaningfully higher number than they typically received in federal elections prior to 2008. Clearly, the state has not regressed to its previously sold-red status. Furthermore, the elections of this year demonstrated that Jesse Helms-style Republican extremists now struggle in North Carolina politics. Madison Cawthorn and Bo Hines, radicals both, each went down to defeat at the hands of more moderate opponents. Geographically, the state’s largest county of Wake has undergone a realignment into solidly Democratic status. Concerns that Republicans would claw back some of their support in the manner of Glen Youngkin proved to be unfounded.