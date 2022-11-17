...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper
20s possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The many defeats suffered by North Carolina Democrats on Tuesday owed little to mistakes by individual candidates. Through all their diversity, almost every Democrat running for statewide office garnered a vote share falling in the range of 47%. The 2022 midterm in North Carolina resembled, in a sense, a parliamentary election, in which voters selected their party preference rather than individualizing each race based on the candidate at hand. Unfortunately, Democrats lost statewide races across the board.
This piece is not meant as a jeremiad. In fact, the difficult midterm year still produced a couple of notes of encouragement in the wake of Democrats’ overall devastating defeat. Democrats, for one, did hold steady at 47% — a meaningfully higher number than they typically received in federal elections prior to 2008. Clearly, the state has not regressed to its previously sold-red status. Furthermore, the elections of this year demonstrated that Jesse Helms-style Republican extremists now struggle in North Carolina politics. Madison Cawthorn and Bo Hines, radicals both, each went down to defeat at the hands of more moderate opponents. Geographically, the state’s largest county of Wake has undergone a realignment into solidly Democratic status. Concerns that Republicans would claw back some of their support in the manner of Glen Youngkin proved to be unfounded.
But back to that 47%. In race after race ranging from state Supreme Court to U.S. Senate, Democrats failed to breach that ceiling. Even Lucy Inman did not receive a “gender bonus” as often happens for women judicial candidates; she received 47%, just like nearly every other Democrat. What this uniformity indicates is that a majority of the state has become so hostile to the Democratic brand that they are not willing to make exceptions for individual candidates, no matter their particularities.
Why has it come to this? The reason has to do with a central phenomenon of our time: nationalization. Parochial loyalties now pale in comparison to the electorate’s passionate views on national politics. With the national Democratic Party’s brand closely identified with blue-state cultural liberalism, North Carolinians have split along regional lines. The core urban counties are culturally cosmopolitan and comfortable with national Democrats. But vast numbers of culturally Southern whites respond to what they see as an alien “Yankee” liberalism with complete revulsion. This rural and exurban animus towards Washington Democrats explains why, despite copious in-migration and demographic change, North Carolina continues to vote red.
Finally, Tuesday’s Tar Heel losses make Roy Cooper’s political success look even more impressive. An unabashed Democrat, Cooper has won six statewide elections in a state with a clear conservative lean. The governor has kept North Carolina’s progressive tradition from spiraling into oblivion. For that, every Democrat, and every North Carolina resident, owes him a debt of thanks.
Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.