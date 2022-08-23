A party that has struggled as consistently as the North Carolina Democrats requires a new approach. For decades, the state party has hewed to the classic Southern-Democrat formula of tacking as far to the political right as possible while taking no risks and attempting to pull off a victory with the pleasant visage of a (usually) white candidate. But this calculated approach has failed in six out of the last seven U.S. Senate elections in the state, most of which saw the cautious strategy of the Southern Dem practiced to its logical completion. It’s irrational to continue a failed approach — which, by a matter of logic, implies additional failure unless some unexpected transformation occurs in the strategy’s context. Clearly, no change has taken place to render the painstakingly centrist strategy we’ve seen any more plausible as a path to victory.

Let us review the record. The Republican Party defeated North Carolina Democrats in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2020. The only exception to this excruciating string of losses came in 2018, when Democrats scored about a dozen and a half legislative seats in part due to effective candidate recruitment, partially because of political geography, but most of all as a result of the strong national anti-Trump wave. In the meantime, Democrats have seen the Republican legislature completely transform state government, and much about the state’s underlying social and cultural fabric, decisively for the worse. And all of this happened at a time when many thought demographic trends would propel the state to the political left.