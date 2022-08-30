Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people live and contribute in every single community in the state of North Carolina. They are not always welcomed, or even tolerated, as who they are. They have been persecuted for years and may be again in the future if the Republican Party attains control of the full range of the powers of government. And yet they still they live, and work, and struggle.

The LGBTQ community in the South is one of the marvels of American society. With a few exceptions almost exclusively in urban areas, the South has failed to accept its LGBTQ residents as full participants in the social commonwealth. Thousands of LGBTQ people have, in consequence, left the region for more tolerant locales, where they can expect a great measure of public respect and private acceptance. Yet millions remain in the region, making their way through life in a social context that is far from welcoming to who they are.