“Diamond” Jim Gardner, failed hamburger magnate and eventual loser of two gubernatorial elections, once thought he could transform North Carolina. To some extent he did: Gardner pried open eastern North Carolina for Republicans, creating a geographic foundation for the ascendant NCGOP. But with his loss in 1992, he faded into history, resurfacing briefly to superintend the state liquor monopoly, a faint echo of the influence he once envisioned for himself.

Jim Gardner is relent again, ironically, because his party is doing so well in the state. Since the 1960s, this former pillar of the Solid South has become a reliably red state in senatorial and presidential elections — Gardner’s dream reified at the ballot box. Furthermore, the state’s policies have shifted even farther to the right than Gardner had advocated for them to move when he ran for governor in 1968; strikingly, “Diamond Jim” supported the Equal Rights Amendment, a nod toward progressivism unimaginable from today’s Republican state government. And their most likely gubernatorial candidate in 2024, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, sports a demeanor not unlike the flamboyant Jim Gardner himself.