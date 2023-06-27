The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico Sound...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 215 AM EDT.
* At 108 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 nm north of The Vicinity Of Trent River to 14 nm
northeast of The Vicinity Of Highway 24-17 Bridge, moving southeast
at 35 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and large hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in
structural damage.
* Locations impacted include...
The Vicinity Of Slocum Creek, The Vicinity Of Clubfoot Creek,
Oriental, Mid Point Of Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry
Terminal, The Mouth Of The Neuse River, The Vicinity Of Adams
Creek, The Vicinity Of Trent River, Hobucken, The Vicinity Of Cedar
Island, The Vicinity Of Hancock Creek, Harkers Island, The Vicinity
Of South River, The Vicinity Of Davis and Cedar Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...49KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 145 AM EDT.
* At 1247 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 16 nm northwest of Bath to 12 nm southwest of
Blounts Bay, moving east at 40 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and large hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in
structural damage.
* Locations impacted include...
The Vicinity Of Slades Creek, The Vicinity Of Belhaven, Crabtree
Bay, Bath, The Vicinity Of Bath Creek, Mid Point Of South Creek and
The Vicinity Of Pamlico Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...49KTS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Every two years, a red flood seems to engulf rural North Carolina polling places. Republican turnout in rural areas has been staggering since the Obama era, and this consistently super performance has ensured a continuing red lean in statewide elections despite the changing face of the state. Democrats, it seems, have not yet matched the Republicans’ enthusiasm.
It's unarguable that voter turnout is the GOP's strong point. In 2020, the Republican base voted at a rate of 81%, extraordinary even for one of the busiest elections in modern American history. The Republican Party accounts for 33% of registered North Carolina voters, but 37% of voter turnout, making the GOP advantage, as party chair Michael Whatley explained, one of the most dramatic in the country. By contrast, their Democratic opponents have seen base turnout decline year by year ever since the fabled landslide of 2008.