Every two years, a red flood seems to engulf rural North Carolina polling places. Republican turnout in rural areas has been staggering since the Obama era, and this consistently super performance has ensured a continuing red lean in statewide elections despite the changing face of the state. Democrats, it seems, have not yet matched the Republicans’ enthusiasm.

It's unarguable that voter turnout is the GOP's strong point. In 2020, the Republican base voted at a rate of 81%, extraordinary even for one of the busiest elections in modern American history. The Republican Party accounts for 33% of registered North Carolina voters, but 37% of voter turnout, making the GOP advantage, as party chair Michael Whatley explained, one of the most dramatic in the country. By contrast, their Democratic opponents have seen base turnout decline year by year ever since the fabled landslide of 2008.