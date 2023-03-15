A man dancing flamboyantly, caked in makeup, and wearing gaudy jewelry and a brightly colored dress is called a drag queen. She tends to have an overwrought stage name like Pandora Danger and an individualized persona. And she, like all drag queens, holds a beloved place in LGBTQ culture in this nation because of her joyous vibe and the playful challenge she poses to Western culture’s oppressive gender binary.

As anyone familiar with LGBTQ culture understands, drag queens seek to be goofy and outrageous, not offensive. Andrew Sullivan rightly described them as clowns. In their over-the-top silliness, drag queens poke fun at the gender binary in the gentlest, most playful way. While sometimes sexy and always provocative, drag queens also clearly and unambiguously pose no threat to anyone’s safety — only the sanctity of gender norms that constrain everyone’s humanity.