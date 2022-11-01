The justice and the good ol’ boy are running very different campaigns. This observation may come across as being as fresh and newsworthy as a pit bull sampling the delectable flavors of a hapless mailman. But, along with candidate quality, the contrasting strategy Cheri Beasley has chosen to run relative to Republican Ted Budd explains why the Democratic jurist finds herself poised within sight of victory in a race few prognosticators believed she could win.

The darkness of Ted Budd’s campaign would have been startling had it not been for five decades of fear mongering Republicanism. In the banality of his demagogy we see how a Southernized GOP has brought Dixie hate into the national political mainstream. Still, Budd has run ads so despicable that I will not reiterate his smears in this column. They resemble the infamous “Willie Horton” ad that George H.W. Bush, supposedly an honorable statesman, fired at Michael Dukakis in the 1988 presidential campaign. Once an affable yahoo, Ted Budd has unleashed the ugly aggression of toxic masculinity.