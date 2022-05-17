By 1840, when John Motley Morehead took office as governor of North Carolina, the illiteracy rate for white North Carolinians was 26%. Based on national studies, we can infer that the illiteracy rate for enslaved Black residents could not have been lower than 95%. The state did not have a single city with more than 20,000 residents and it had only recently established even the rudiments of public education. That was despite the state Constitution, then more than 60 years old, mandating that legislators establish a public school system. (Some things never change.) The relatively few North Carolinians with both education and ambition were leaving the state for more energetic places that offered opportunity and a better life.
A Whig rather than a conservative Democrat, Morehead initiated a campaign of activist government to pull his state out of backwardness. He built canals and improved rivers and ports to correct the state’s single greatest economic disadvantage: a lack of deep-water harbors. Morehead convinced the legislature to establish and invest in public schools (for whites only, of course), and as a result, the white illiteracy rate dropped by over ten points in just one generation. Seeing that railroads would be key to the state’s economic future, Morehead passed and personally funded a new North Carolina Railroad. Working with energy and vision, Morehead’s initiatives raised the state up from backwardness, and earned him the title of “Father of Modern North Carolina.”
North Carolina today does not find itself mired so deeply in the abyss of backwardness as it did when Morehead took the Oath of Office. The state is growing, albeit more slowly than it did in previous decades. Due to begrudging bipartisan work between Gov. Roy Cooper and some Republican legislators, North Carolina has attracted several large, job-rich businesses in the last year. But in other ways, striking similarities exist between the state’s pre-Morehead crisis and the plight it now suffers from after 10 years of right-wing rule. Student test scores are going down and the achievement gap between Black and white students is going up. Personal income growth badly lags the national average. Population growth has slowed considerably: 51 counties, like the state as a whole during Morehead’s day, are losing population in absolute terms. Over half the state’s counties, in other words, are fighting for their survival.
What to do? I propose that we learn from our past by enacting a neo-Moreheadian agenda in North Carolina. State leaders should abjure the know-nothing, government-minimalist dogma that landed North Carolina in its pre-Morehead crisis, and which has resulted in social decline across the board in the 21st century. Like Morehead, our leaders should robustly commit to modernizing the state by fostering strong public education and physical infrastructure. As railroads were the future of transportation in Morehead’s day, broadband internet, light rail and high-speed rail hold the keys to the future now. Investing in clean-energy infrastructure would allow the state to gain a foothold in an explosively growing global industry. Public investment worked wonders to develop our state between 1960 and 2010. Such a strategy can work again now.
Morehead’s Whig program contained an initiative that may surprise readers accustomed to thinking of the 19th century as an unerringly backward period. He established a school for the deaf. If a 19th century Southern politician can reach out to care for at least one marginalized group, surely our 21st century leaders can exceed his efforts. We owe respect and service to the least among us. Let’s move beyond the hateful and small-minded politics of revenge and set out to make the state, as Morehead envisioned, a beacon of progress.
Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.