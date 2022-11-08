Was January 6th an act of desperation? No. The insurrectionary assault on the United States Capitol was the most targeted act of violence against the American state since the Confederate Army killed hundreds of thousands of American troops. Without granting any degree of sympathy to the MAGA terrorists who committed that assault, however, we can nevertheless examine the sociological roots of that attack.

The New York Times recently published an illuminating analysis of districts of elected election-challenging members of Congress. Researchers at the Times found that election-“objecting” districts have fewer college graduates, and more victims of so-called “deaths of despair” (eg. from drugs and alcohol), than Republican districts whose representatives did not challenge Biden’s victory. These grim indicators suggest the misplaced sense of betrayal that MAGA voters feel toward governing elites; a species of paranoia that made them susceptible to the lies of right-wing charlatans. Clearly, the constituents of non-objecting Republicans feel somewhat more secure about their lives and social status.