Furnifold Simmons, the son of a slave-driver and the master of white supremacy in Jim Crow North Carolina, had a woman problem. Thousands of his (white) female constituents had suddenly defied his demand that they know their subordinate place. You see, Simmons was fighting for his career. And he wanted to use the issue of Demon Rum to split apart North Carolina Democrats otherwise inclined to vote for his opponent, Josiah Bailey. The problem for Simmons was that most of the anti-liquor voters were women, and Simmons had opposed giving women the votes. They were not amused. As for Simmons, he lost his race and declined into rural oblivion.

This was an early instance of female rage. Throughout the century or so in which women have had the vote, women voters have regularly asserted their political power to fight against the depredations of domineering men. This willingness was precisely what opponents of women’s suffrage warned male voters — and some of their conservative female spouses — about when the suffragettes marched in white. The misogynists led by the Southern Rejection League prevailed in North Carolina with the strong backing of Furnifold Simmons, but as we have seen, Simmons’s desire for the last laugh was drowned out by a vigorous female guffaw.