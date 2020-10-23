This week, America watched the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee. North Carolinians can take away four important things.
First, Judge Barrett is immensely qualified. She graduated at the top of her class from Notre Dame Law School, held two prestigious clerkships including for the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, and worked in private practice on the other side of the gavel. She teaches law at her alma mater, and has been voted “Distinguished Professor of the Year” by three separate graduating classes. Barrett was confirmed to her current position on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals by a bipartisan majority in the Senate in 2017. The American Bar Association rated her as “well qualified,” their highest rating, to be a Supreme Court justice based on her qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament.
Second, Judge Barrett’s judicial philosophy is exactly what we need in a Supreme Court justice. She holds to an originalist interpretation of the Constitution and the law, meaning she interprets and applies them as they were written, not as one might wish them to be.
In her opening statement at her confirmation hearing, Barrett said, “I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written,” and she has previously said that, “[she tends] to agree with those who say that a justice’s duty is to the Constitution and that it is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks is clearly in conflict with it.” In every case she hears, she has said that she does everything possible to reach the result dictated by the law regardless of her own personal preferences.
In summarizing his review of Judge Barrett’s record, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said, “she ... understands the proper role of the [judiciary]. She reaches conclusions dictated by the law, not by personal preference. That’s the right thing to do.” That’s good news for Americans of all political stripes.
Third, Judge Barrett does not view the Supreme Court as a political body. She told the Judiciary Committee on Monday that, “courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.” This sentiment stands in stark contrast with the one embedded in the opening statements and questions that have been asked by Democrats in the confirmation hearings thus far, most aiming to pit Barrett against policy outcomes they claim would harm individuals on the losing side.
Finally, she has a strong work ethic, a love for her country, and a deep commitment to her family and her faith. She volunteers in her community while raising seven children and serving her country on the bench. As Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) put it in Monday’s hearing, “With your track record, you would think my colleagues would jump at the opportunity to support a successful female legal superstar who is highly regarded by her Democratic and Republican colleagues and a working mom.”
Amy Coney Barrett is a spectacular nominee and should be swiftly confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Melody Clarke is the regional coordinator for North Carolina for Heritage Action, a conservative policy advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C.