Overmedication of children throughout our foster care system has been ignored or gone unnoticed for far too long. The number of teenagers living in foster homes in the U.S. is large and continuously growing, and these teenagers are at high-risk for experiencing neglect, abuse and loss. Within these households, it is not uncommon to see young children being prescribed psychotropic medication to help them cope with such trauma. It has become the norm rather than the exception.
According to research, psychotropic medications target the brain and central nervous system to adjust mood, behavior and perception, and they are known for having a positive role in monitoring and treating mental health disorders. Children coming into foster care are at a higher risk of developing mental health problems and emotional disorders. However, it is a fact that children in the foster care system are overmedicated, and is speculated that prescribing psychotropic medications is a form of behavior control.
The system relies on drugs because they are one of the only resources it can easily access. My peer, Terri’ale Hall, was prescribed Vyvanse and Klonopin, both highly addictive narcotics, before she turned 14. She was labeled as a “therapeutic foster child” leading to her foster parents gaining over $1,000 a month for her medication. She was not offered behavioral therapy or counseling while taking her daily medications. She explained the medications made her “feel stimulated, fast, cotton-mouthed, robotic” and how her bubbly personality was “replaced by a robot that would do whatever the directions were.”
It was an extremely depressing time, especially since she was experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, when she needed alternative resources and tools like counseling to explore, recognize and cope with her emotions. Terri’ale said if someone had acknowledged her experiences and addressed her trauma it could have greatly aided her healing process. “Not having the opportunity to receive any form of psychotherapy to open the door, begin the healing process and navigate trauma, teenagers in the foster care system are instead given medications to become more manageable,” she said. The system should explore and attempt all possible options before resulting to drugs to redirect undesirable behaviors, she said. Terri’ale has made peace with the truth in her life and wants to use her experiences to help make a positive change for teenagers in the foster care system now and in the future.
Steps to advocate and present alternative methods to psychotropic drugs have positively impacted the wellbeing of teens in the foster care system. In 2015, JooYeun Chang, then an administrator with the federal Administration for Children, Youth and Families, testified before Congress. Chang explained even though steps taken by Congress helped increase the supervision of brain-changing medicines and develop trauma-informed practices, resources at numerous child welfare agencies remained insufficient. It prompted the Obama administration to present a proposal to promote trauma-informed psychosocial interventions in the foster care system to aid in the overall well-being of teenagers who have experienced trauma and maltreatment instead of medicating them.
However, with this still being an ongoing issue, we must work toward spreading awareness, advocating, finding attainable resources, and presenting the use of effective screening, assessment and intervention techniques to reduce the reliance on drugs. These children are our future and implementing change in treatment will better impact their lives now and as adults, and also ensure a brighter future for upcoming children in foster care.