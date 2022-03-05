As a 13-year-old with a professional reading capability, I can tell you that it’s hard to find books even close to my level in the middle school library. I mainly find elementary, sixth-grade rated or suggested books. Those books just don’t interest me.
Before banning books in schools and worldwide “blew up,” it wasn’t as hard to find something to read. It wasn’t easy, either, but I could find some high school-level books.
I’m choosing to write this article now because Banned Books Week is over, and that takes away the momentum we had to fight this. After that week, everyone that it does not closely affect forgets about it.
Banning books has a wide range of negative effects, from not being able to find a book all the way to preventing kids from finding help for mental health issues. When kids don’t have the opportunity to read about people with substance abuse issues or have “abnormal” feelings, then they can get pulled in by peer pressure and not know that they need to talk about it.
Banning books is banning feelings. My last statement is something I stand by.
As I was talking to some of my fellow avid readers and friends, I told them I was writing this article. I asked how they felt about banning books and asked for a raw response.
A lot of the responses I got were simple and straightforward. One of my friends said, “I have the opinion that if you can read it and understand it, then it’s fine.” Another said, “I think very negatively towards it, it’s not right.”
One, from my friend Bella Carrillo, really stuck out from the rest.
“Banning books is wrong. It has a long history, but until the pandemic, parents weren’t sheltering their kids like they are now. Most parents never even bothered with what their kid read, but now some parents have to read and approve everything. It’s not fair to the kid. The parent might know, but never all the way, that they might be struggling with mental health and they don’t know how to talk about it and that’s why they chose the book they did. But the parents aren’t letting them read it, therefore, they are not getting help.”
Bella, like myself, is an avid reader and knows how to word things. All the other responses may be simpler but still have a big meaning.
Banning books doesn’t help anything. If anything it’s more of a smack in the face.
Avery Allen is a student A.G. Cox Middle School and lives in Winterville.