Former Vice President Joe Biden wants a ticket that mirrors our demographically diversifying country reminiscent of the ticket he shared with President Barack Obama. Choosing California Sen. Kamala Harris — a woman of Jamaican and Indian descent — as his vice president nominee accomplished that goal. Yet, the Biden-Harris team promises much more. With the political pendulum on the verge of swinging away from the Trump era, they will have both an incentive and an opportunity to Make America Good Again.
In 1954, attorney Joseph Welch, representing the U.S. Army, famously asked the demagogic and Deep State conspiracy advocate Sen. Joe McCarthy, R-Wisc., “Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness ... You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”
Four years later Eugene Burdick and William Lederer authored “The Ugly American,” a novel depicting U.S. citizens as loud-mouthed bullies running roughshod around and over the world.
In 2016, Donald Trump ran on a slogan that unsettled allies and trading partner alike: “Make America Great Again.” Then, upon taking office, like McCarthy and the fictional Ugly American, he set about to show what he meant by befriending bullies abroad and bigots at home. He is strangely beholden to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and referred to “good people” among the ranks of white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia. Worst of all, he failed to confront the Coronavirus Pandemic that has so far taken more than 166,000 American lives.
He has done this and so much more in a most immature and vulgar manner, all while narcissistically pressing forward with a self-cult campaign that finally reached ridiculous heights when he asked the governor of South Dakota about the possibility of having his image carved into Mount Rushmore. He has become the Ugliest American and brought the nation to its knees in international esteem
The basic values of America are on trial this November. Witness the bizarre case of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who just won a Republican primary in Georgia. She doesn’t believe Muslims belong in government. She called George Soros, a Holocaust survivor, a Nazi. QAnon believes satanic pedophiles are trying to destroy Trump’s presidency, so he jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate Greene’s “big Congressional primary win in Georgia,” tweeting, “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up — a real WINNER!”
Like Trump, Greene thrives on attention and toxicity: “The fake news media hates me. Big Tech censors me. The D.C. swamp fears me. And George Soros and the Democrats are trying to take me down.” Trump could not say it worse himself.
Meanwhile, Harris spoke about a “coalition of conscience” that would propel the Biden-Harris team to confront the challenges the country faces without fear or favor. Imagine a campaign with the slogan, “Make America Good Again.” Think what that means, a play on the MAGA red hats substituting “good” for “great” that conveys the idea of strength through virtue, not vitriol. America has been a beacon to the world and a boon to a treasured way of life.
It has been, and it can be once again.
Washington Merry-Go-Round, the nation’s longest running column, presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.