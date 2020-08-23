As we all know, the long legacy of racism in America can be traced back through the history of the Democratic Party.
This party almost tore the nation apart in its fight to uphold slavery in the 1800s, and is responsible for Jim Crow and holding back black Americans throughout the 20th century. Racism is stitched into the very fabric of the Democratic Party.
Unfortunately, nothing has changed through the years. The presumptive Democratic nominee reminds us of this seemingly every time he makes an appearance or gives an interview. Joe Biden’s nearly 50-year career in politics is full of hatred and division that can no longer be ignored, especially when he is still making inflammatory remarks toward black Americans to this day.
Just recently, when a black reporter asked Biden if he had taken a cognitive test, the former vice president responded by asking the reporter if he was a “junkie.” Now, if this was a one-off occurrence, it could be disregarded as a slip of the tongue. However, he followed up with an even more racist comment. Biden outrageously stated, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.” Joe Biden does not think black Americans are “diverse.”
Both of those blatantly racist comments were made in this month alone, but this isn’t a new phenomenon. In May, he told black Americans that if they consider voting for President Donald Trump over him, then they “ain’t black.” Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn even said that he “cringed” at the comment. While he may have “cringed,” Rep. Clyburn and the Democratic Party failed to hold their own candidate accountable. If this had been President Trump, Democrats in Congress would likely have organized a protest outside the White House the next day with their allies in the mainstream media covering every minute of it. The Democratic Party suffers from a serious double standard, and this cannot be ignored any longer.
I grew up here in North Carolina, and thankfully things have changed. Racism is no longer tolerated here or anywhere else in the nation. But I still know what racism looks like when I see it. Joe Biden has made too many racist comments to count throughout his career, and he likely won’t stop anytime soon.
This is the same man who in 1977 said that he didn’t want his children growing up in a so-called “racial jungle.” And in 1985, while serving in the Senate, he quoted the N-word multiple times on record. This is not a word that anyone should throw around, especially not a politician who already had a history of making bigoted remarks by this point in his career.
Let it be known that there is no place for racism in America anymore, and it’s time to move on from the people who still have hatred in their hearts — and that includes Joe Biden. As unfortunate as it is to say, racism is on the ballot this November. While what I am about to say is clichéd, it’s true. For black Americans, this may be the most consequential election of our lifetimes. Please remember that when you go to the polls. If Democrats won’t hold themselves accountable, we must do it for them.
Clarence Henderson is a Greensboro native who participated in the Woolworth sit-ins in 1960. He also serves a member of the Black Voices for Trump coalition advisory board.