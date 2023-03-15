...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
A newly sworn-in North Carolina General Assembly and a fresh legislative session present an opportunity to significantly advance government transparency and the people’s right to know.
Coinciding serendipitously with Sunshine Week 2023 — March 13-19 — a bill has been filed that would vault our state from the bottom of the pile in government transparency.
The legislation — in the form of Senate Bill 254 — mirrors last session’s Government Transparency Act — with an important difference. Imprinting the bill with bipartisan sponsorship for the first time, Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Orange) has joined ranking Republican Sens. Norm Sanderson and Bill Rabon as primary sponsors of the bill. Putting the Government Transparency Act of 2023 on the legislative docket sets the stage for another showdown in the quest to allow public access to state and local government employee disciplinary records for the first time.
Compared the most robustly open states, this bill represents a modest step toward improving the public’s right to know. It only gives the public the right to see a “general description” of the reasons for a state or local government employee’s demotion, suspension, transfer, separation or termination. The bill stops far short of affording the public and press access to all personnel files of public employees the way the law allows in top open government states like Georgia, Ohio and Florida. In fact, more than 38 other states offer better access to disciplinary records than North Carolina does.
As we celebrate Sunshine Week, it’s worth pointing out that the Government Transparency Act is the best vehicle we’ve had in years to protect the public’s right to know, hold elected leaders and managers to account and expose wrongdoing when wrongdoing has happened.
The record is replete with stories of terminations or demotions — even crimes committed — that are reported but unexplained. A schools superintendent in Alamance County abruptly resigned and pocketed a large farewell check while the public is left in the dark. A preschool Title II reading teacher in Henderson County who was quietly passed along from school to school eventually was convicted of multiple child sex offenses and sent to prison for life — though his personnel file remains locked in a file cabinet. A police body cam or bystander’s smartphone may record a rogue cop’s excessive force and although there may be a disciplinary action by his superiors, the local newspaper reporter requesting documentation will confront a stone wall.
The North Carolina Press Association and its 173 members have been working for the passage of the Government Transparency Act since 2021 and we’ve advocated for improved access to personnel records for decades before that.
The State Employees Association of North Carolina, the North Carolina Association of Educators, the Teamsters Union and other opponents of Senate bill 254 will issue their usual canard about “fishing expeditions” and argue that public employees deserve due process protection. The bill takes care of the latter, guaranteeing employees an avenue of appeal before a disciplinary record is released.
To their credit, Sens. Sanderson, Rabon and Meyer and other friends of open government have not been cowed by the stale talking points designed to derail the Government Transparency Act.
It’s high time for North Carolina to join the ranks of the better-performing states when it comes to public records and government accountability. Enacting Senate Bill 254 is the way the General Assembly can do that.
NC Press Association president Bill Moss is editor and publisher of the Hendersonville Lightning. Phil Lucey is executive director of the NCPA.