Billy Sewell

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Over the past five years, North Carolina’s economy has continued steady growth, despite all the obstacles that have been put before us, including ongoing workforce shortage needs. To keep growing and thriving, we need to ensure we’re supporting our workforce and building toward the future. For business owners and leaders like me, this means updating our immigration system — which has not been substantially updated in more than three decades — or facing the consequences of inaction, which are creeping closer and closer.

For example, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently passed down a decision in the State of Texas v. USA finding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful. While DACA recipients can continue renewing their status and work authorizations, their future remains in limbo. Meanwhile, no other Dreamer can apply to the DACA program which has been invaluable to hundreds of thousands of individuals. Considering states like North Carolina heavily benefit from Dreamers in our workforce and economy, Congress needs to fix this. 

