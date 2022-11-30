...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Over the past five years, North Carolina’s economy has continued steady growth, despite all the obstacles that have been put before us, including ongoing workforce shortage needs. To keep growing and thriving, we need to ensure we’re supporting our workforce and building toward the future. For business owners and leaders like me, this means updating our immigration system — which has not been substantially updated in more than three decades — or facing the consequences of inaction, which are creeping closer and closer.
For example, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently passed down a decision in the State of Texas v. USA finding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful. While DACA recipients can continue renewing their status and work authorizations, their future remains in limbo. Meanwhile, no other Dreamer can apply to the DACA program which has been invaluable to hundreds of thousands of individuals. Considering states like North Carolina heavily benefit from Dreamers in our workforce and economy, Congress needs to fix this.
Today, North Carolina is home to over 24,000 DACA recipients who have earned an education at our schools and almost allDACA recipients in the state are employed in the labor force. As an entrepreneur and someone invested in the state’s restaurant industry, I’ve seen firsthand how immigrant workers, including DACA recipients, are a crucial component of our overall success. This was especially evident throughout the pandemic, as over 7,000 DACA recipients are in the essential workforce and almost half of all North Carolina Dreamers are essential workers.
As an entrepreneur and leader in the North Carolina restaurant industry, I know firsthand the impact of immigrants on our overall success, especially considering that they often work in labor intensive jobs to provide for their families or while they make their way through school. For example, reports have shown that the DACA population largely works in industries such as food services, accommodation, manufacturing and construction, and DACA has allowed them to grow their careers even further.
With 350,000 open jobs in North Carolina and only 180,000 unemployed people able to fill them, the loss of this program and these workers would spell disaster. In fact, according to recent reports, North Carolina would lose 700 workers each month for two years should the DACA program be terminated.
There’s also the broader impact that the end of DACA would have on the entire US economy, which of course, affects all of us. The supply chain and labor shortage issues are replicated at a national scale, meaning our already suffering supply chain could lose as many as 150,000 laborers over two years if DACA were to end.
We need to do everything we can to get our economy back on track and competitive around the globe, which is why Congress must work together to establish a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, and all Dreamers, who came here by no fault of their own and are building lives and careers in our society. We cannot afford to drag our feet and wait for the next court decision, because by then, it’ll be far too late.
Congress, including Sens. Tillis and Burr who have shown admirable bipartisan leadership throughout the years, must act this year to establish an earned pathway to citizenship for Dreamers that will solidify Dreamers’ lives and contributions to our state and nation.
Billy Sewell is the owner of Golden Corral in Greenville. He previously held the role of state board chair of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association and a former board member of the National Restaurant Association.