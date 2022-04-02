None of us know what lies before us on the road of life nor do we know what God may ask of us as we live into the future.
As a disciple of Jesus, however, what I do know is that I’ve heard early in life a call to listen and follow his guiding spirit. I discovered in time that this involves taking risks which often lead to places I never dreamed or imagined I’d find myself.
The spiritual paradox of life is that those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life in love and service to others will find purpose and new meaning.
This commitment, however, doesn’t exempt us from pain and suffering. It might actually lead us to be more aware and in touch with those who suffer in the world.
Ernest Hemingway once said that “life breaks us all and that some of us get strong at the jagged edges.” While we’re not asked to take up Jesus’ cross, we might find ourselves helping others carry theirs, for the cross comes to each of us in different ways and at unexpected times in our lives.
And while we’re never quite ready for such an experience, those of us who have been there often speak of experiencing new strength at the “jagged edges.”
We all encounter moments of suffering. There’s simply no way to get around this aspect of our humanity. Often in these moments, we find ourselves not sure where we’re headed. Are we dying — or might this suffering be “growing pains” potentially leading to new life?
Such were the sentiments of our Interfaith Clergy peace and justice prayers for the people of Ukraine recently when we gathered at York Memorial AME Church. Pastor Rodney Coles was surprised by those who went out of their way to reach him to say how grateful they were spiritually — eager for more opportunities for people of all walks of life to come together to pray in public as sisters and brothers, God’s family, one human family.
In this spirit, the Interfaith Clergy will offer a prayerful time of hope and new life for all of our suffering sisters and brothers here and throughout the world at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on the Town Common.
“The Power of the Cross: A Good Friday Call to Prayer and Selfless Love” is an invitation to all in the name of our Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community, for our vision and mission is explicitly inclusive of all God’s people.
It’s good to remind ourselves that Jesus wasn’t a Christian that first Good Friday — and he isn’t one today. He didn’t belong to a political party then and he doesn’t now. Jesus belongs to all people who have the eyes to see, and the heart to feel, that we are indeed one humanity: created in God’s image.
One never knows how the fire of God’s unconditional love for all God’s children can be lit through building bridges of trusting relationships by opening our minds and hearts in pray and selfless love. In the spirit of the prophet Micah’s call “To act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God” (6:8), please consider joining us on April 15 at 3 p.m. on the holy ground of the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at the Town Common.
Bob Hudak is a member of Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community.