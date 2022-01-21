This time last year, North Carolina was battling multiple crises along with the rest of our country. The pandemic, impacting the health of over 1.7 million North Carolinians, was at its height. Our economy was in a tailspin, with North Carolina’s unemployment rate at 5.9 percent. And after an attack on American democracy at our nation’s capital, the political divide across our country and state was more palpable than ever.
When Joe Biden took office a year ago on January 20, 2021, he promised to lead us out of these unprecedented challenges and get our country — and economy — back on track. Fast-forward almost 365 days later, and North Carolinians are seeing the results of the Biden-Harris administration’s hard work to tackle these crises head-on.
Within a matter of weeks, President Biden and Democrats worked to immediately address our country and state’s health and economic crises by passing the American Rescue Plan. This once-in-a-generation legislation brought critical relief for North Carolina families by providing cities, schools, and businesses the resources they needed to prevent our economy from shutting down.
From $1,400 checks to monthly middle-class tax cuts, the American Rescue Plan was crucial to our state’s recovery from the pandemic, helping millions of North Carolinians get back on their feet. Today, 69% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, 74% of adults in North Carolina have had their first shot and 99% of schools are open — a stark contrast from last year.
While there’s more work to be done, it’s no question that North Carolina Democrat Representatives Alma Adams (NC-12), G. K. Butterfield (NC-01), Kathy Manning (NC-06), David Price (NC-04) and Deborah Ross (NC-02) played an essential role in the passage of this bill. Meanwhile, every Republican in Congress from North Carolina opposed relief for North Carolina families that laid the foundation to jump start the Tar Heel State’s economic recovery.
Just take a look at the facts. In the past year, our country’s economy added 6.4 million jobs — the most of any first-year president in history. When President Biden took office, the U.S. unemployment rate was 6.3%. Today, it’s 3.9%, even though before the American Rescue Plan the U.S. was not projected to reach 3.9% unemployment until 2025. And in North Carolina, the unemployment rate was 5.9% in January of 2021. Now, it’s 3.9%.
Legislation like the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will continue to build upon this record economy recovery. In the Research Triangle, the bill will rebuild our roads to improve traffic and congestion as the region attracts more businesses, jobs and residents. In Western and Eastern North Carolina, broadband will finally be expanded.
These are exciting developments that are needed to push our state forward. President Biden worked to pass this job-creating legislation into law by bringing 19 Republican Senators, including Senators Burr and Tillis, and 13 House Republicans together with Democrats — following through on his campaign promise to work across party lines to get results for North Carolinians and the American people. Unfortunately, every single member of the Republican U.S. House delegation from North Carolina voted against this historic bill.
As President Biden’s second year in office begins and the 2022 midterms are months away, North Carolinians should know that the Biden-Harris administration is delivering major wins for our state. While Republicans continue to stand in the way of this progress every chance they get for political gain, Democrats are energized and ready to build on the president’s accomplishments by flipping North Carolina blue in November.
Dr. Bobbie Richardson is the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.