It has been the honor of my life to serve Pitt County’s 9th District in the North Carolina House over the past two years, and I cannot thank everyone enough for all the support given to me during my term. As I reflect back on the term, I owe my success to your constant input on how I could do my job better and on the real needs of Pitt County, creating a tangible vision of how we can grow our community together. I believe that it’s because of our work together that we will look back at 2021 and 2022 as truly historic years for Pitt County.

From Day One of my service, I promised to you that I would work with anyone serious about solutions to deliver meaningful results, and we made that happen. Less than one year into my term, we secured the long-awaited expansion to ECU’s Brody School of Medicine after years — a $215 million transformative project critical to expanding our class size and increasing access to health care in the east. We’ve also delivered increased funding for high-speed internet in rural areas, established new innovative programs in our local police departments, and supported our veterans, farmers, teachers and state employees. Because of your support and encouragement, I’ve been a relentless advocate for Pitt County and it will pay dividends to our community for years to come.

