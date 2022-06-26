I started off to write something this week about COVID-19. That’s because I am currently suffering from some shape or form of this stupid virus.
Seemed like an easy thing to write about, considering all the heavy issues we’re dealing with right now, not that the pandemic is terribly light fare.
By way of recap, the Jan. 6 hearings have demonstrated the fragility of our republic at the worst while at the best have at least given us something interesting to watch on television. Personally, I was glued to the set.
The renewed fervor over gun control in the wake of the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings have demonstrated that Second Amendment rights continue to bitterly divide us.
And just when you think we can’t be more divided, the Supreme Court on Friday overturns Roe v. Wade. Far from being an end to this debate, it will only fuel even greater rancor between those who want to protect the unborn and those who would like to make personal decisions for themselves.
It all kind of makes my COVID feel quaint, except for my splitting head, my itchy eyes, my stuffed up sinuses and my congested chest.
People told me at least I wasn’t alone. After all, some notable folks like Anthony Fauci and Roy Cooper caught it this week as well. It was little consolation to me.
Fact is I woke up Sunday morning with something that felt like a sinus infection. We still took our morning walk. We actually went 4.6 miles, according to my wife’s nifty health app, our longest since she downloaded it. But conditions spiraled.
By 3:45 p.m. my daughters were on the phone with me wishing me a happy Father’s Day. I’m lying in the bed, and they ask “did you get the vid” and convinced me to take one of the home tests the government gave us.
Deep down I knew I did not need a test, but it left no doubt. Two solid lines. Positive.
I thought, “No biggie. I’ll be fine. I’m totally vaccinated and healthy.”
Well, after six days I can tell you that I was not fine and I would hate to find out what it was like if I was not vaccinated.
I was writing this first and foremost to remind people they may want to take some precautions because if COVID can get to a fairly reclusive guy like me it surely hasn’t gone away. In fact it’s coming back again. Probably all the baseball games and concerts and maskless freewheeling fun didn’t help.
Pitt County is back up to 500-plus cases a week from a low of just a couple dozen in March. And those are the ones we know about, not counting the folks who did home tests like I did. The CDC infection level has been high here for several weeks.
Thank goodness the vaccine allows us a small level freedom and comfort that we probably won’t die if we are infected, although still just about half us here in Pitt County have not been vaccinated, data shows.
“I’m not going to worry about the ones who are not,” I think to myself. “That’s natural selection at work.”
Now there I go being divisive.
It goes to show that no topic is safe. We are divided about the pandemic, the integrity of the last election, the right to bear arms and the right to an abortion.
We are tearing ourselves apart.
My hope is that we can keep our senses about us, because some of us are downright mad, and rightly so.
And if you are angry, too, at least I hope you don’t have to be angry while you have COVID.
Bobby Burns is the editor of The Daily Reflector. Contact him at baburns@reflector.com and 252-329-9572.