President Joe Biden was born Nov. 20, 1942. That has been a well-known fact, or at least a widely available fact, since Biden entered national politics a half-century ago. The fact that Biden is 80 years old now, and that he will be 82 when the next presidential term begins, and that he will be 86 when that term ends — all that has been known at all times surrounding Biden’s campaigns and presidency.

And yet it appears that Biden’s advanced age has only now begun to register in a truly deep way with American voters. Yes, large numbers of voters have expressed concern about Biden’s age for quite a while. But it appears the level of concern has hit a new level, one that will have a profound effect on Biden’s effort to win another term in the White House.