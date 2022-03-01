Now the Black History Month has come to an end, we at the Pitt County NAACP want to remind our community about the extreme importance of local and midterm elections.
The 2022 elections are even more important this year because of all the misguided attempts to make it more and more difficult for some groups of people to vote.
Now is not the time to skip the voting booth. Now is not the time to give in to the people who want to take away many people’s right to vote.
We here at the Pitt County NAACP continue to do all we can to make sure everyone can vote. And for the good of our community, the good of our democracy, we need each of us and each person we know to do the same. We must continue with vigilance and urgency to make sure we all have full access to voting.
Here is how we push back, push through and get around the immoral efforts to take away your vote and your voice: by remembering always that local and midterm elections matter — a lot.
Just look at what is happening in our Pitt County Board of Education meetings regarding masks, false narratives with respect to the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools and efforts to limit the books used on assignments. The same is happening in school districts across the country.
So, know who is running for the school board in your district. Know where they stand on matters important to you: educational content, masks, honesty in CRT narratives, school safety and more — even if you don’t have children in the schools. This is our community and we have a say in how our community’s children are educated.
Pitt County NAACP Education Committee Chairperson Willie Wilson believes that the upcoming school board election is the most significant one in many, many years. Why? Because a concerted effort is being made to remake the way students are taught, and more importantly, what is taught.
The primary focus of these efforts does not allow the facts of the history of the U.S. to be taught in our schools, thereby disassociating history’s impact on today’s reality. This effort is incremental. While it may appear to be unrelated, masking was the initial thrust. Then came Critical Race Theory. Now the focus is on books: which ones should be used in student assignments, or even more frightening, which ones should even be in the media centers (libraries). This effort is national as well as local.
This is just one reason that it is critical that voters register to vote, make a plan to vote, and know where candidates stand on issues such as education policy, voting rights, COVID protocol, climate change, environmental justice, and more. The health of our community and our democracy depends on it.
Regarding voter registration:
- Because of redistricting, know that where you vote may have changed.
- Know that you may not be registered to vote even if you are 100 percent sure that you are. Voting records are purged all the time, just one tactic to block you from voting. So make sure you check your registration status here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration
- Talk about the issues at stake to your family, your friends, the person you’re next to in line at the store — everyone.
- Connect with everyone who is doing the true work of justice, knowing how much we need each other and knowing that together we are stronger
These 2022 elections matter so much. Don’t waste this opportunity to make a positive difference for all.
Calvin Henderson is the president of the Pitt County Chapter of the NAACP.