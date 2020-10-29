Let’s try something new. New for me anyway. A different path, if you will.
I’ve written a lot lately about Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders and lockdowns, about what’s been lost, and about what’s been taken. Some people though, while appreciative of my writing, have found it disheartening. Pessimistic, even.
Sorry about that. I’ll try to be more positive, happier.
The politically tinged government suppressions, borne by the COVID-19 pandemic, have indeed taken much from us. Things lost we won’t get back — work, time with classmates and teachers in schools, businesses, festivals, relationships, for example.
Cooper locked the state down in March, and then he announced a series of phases to reopen our wrecked economy. Along the way, the governor got distracted. He took a cleaver to his own plans, and then he left us with the mess. Many residents raced for their mops and brooms. I didn’t, and I won’t.
Cooper’s latest order expires Friday, and, rather than loosening restrictions, he’ll probably keep us in this banged up version of Phase 3. Which is better than tightening restrictions, I suppose, even as the country’s pre-eminent immunologist tells “60 Minutes” that Americans are tired of the lockdowns and advises officials against implementing more. Rely on consistent public health measures instead, he says.
But this is supposed to be a happy column. Because, hey, we have so much to look forward to. So many things we missed in 2020 that we’ll do next year.
Cooper says his biggest priority is reopening schools. He allowed students in kindergarten through fifth-grade to return to classrooms — those inside actual schools — and many systems are trying to regain some semblance of normalcy, albeit with inconsistent results.
We’ll do other things next year, too, like Merlefest and the International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass. Events that, between them, draw hundreds of thousands to North Wilkesboro and Raleigh, respectively, and also bring in millions.
Things like live sports, including the NCAA women’s and men’s basketball tournaments. Iconic events such as the N.C. State Fair, which has drawn some 18 million over the past decade. Weekend festivals — celebrating shrimp, pumpkins, apples, and mules — gone for 2020. But, hey, we can’t wait until 2021!
That Super Bowl party in 2022 will be great, as will those holiday parties next December. How about those spontaneous weekend trips, to the mountains and to the beach. Trips that won’t include calls or emails to determine what’s open and what’s not. Can’t wait for those. Or for events unique to North Carolina, to our communities.
Things like the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival, a gushing waterfall of art, light, and design, held over several weeks around the holidays at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. Organizers canceled the event this year, even though it’s outside.
Too many people, Cooper and state health officials say. No more than 7% capacity, they say, or 50 people, or whatever line item from the exhaustive order they deem applies.
Since its inception in 2015, the lantern festival has grown each year, setting an attendance record of more than 121,000 in 2019, the release says.
“No one is more disappointed than us,” said Taylor Traversari, a Koka Booth general manager.
In fact, several lanterns, reminiscent of the festival, will be on display in downtown Cary.
That’ll be so nice.
So, that’s it — the bubbly, jolly, joyful, and optimistic me. Everyone feeling a little better now? No, you say?
To be fair, I only said I would try. Must have taken a wrong turn somewhere on that old, crusty road. And yes, that is the house, but it may be gone by next year. The governor has the power to destroy it, whoever that governor may be?
John Trump has worked as a reporter and editor for newspapers in North Carolina and throughout the country.