The Democratic Party is slowly dwindling away. It’s not because voter sentiment has changed, but rather that the party has shifted far to the left, leaving moderate voters behind.
An Associated Press story published in The Daily Reflector on page A1 on Friday reported that over a million voters in 43 states left the Democratic Party over the last 12 months. It only covered 43 states because some states do not require voters to pick a party when registering to vote, so the real number is probably higher. Raleigh was cited in the article.
The Carolina Journal analyzed voter registration changes in the state during the first half of 2022. Nearly 20,000 state Democrats left the party while only 6,253 joined. Of those who left, about 25 percent changed their registration to Republican, 72 percent became unaffiliated, and the rest joined the Libertarian Party.
Unaffiliated is an attractive choice because both major parties in North Carolina hold open primaries in which unaffiliated voters can participate. The total number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina now exceeds the number of voters registered for either major political party.
Changes in voter registration over the last 12 months in Pitt County and surrounding counties indicate the numbers of Republicans and unaffiliated voters increased more than the Democrats in each county. In fact, the Democrats decreased in most of them.
The percentage changes are more illuminating because the population of counties vary. The percentages show that registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters increased at much higher rates than Democrats.
The reason for the party switching is that the Democrats have taken unpopular positions. For example, the Biden administration canceled pipelines and restricted drilling or mining for fossil fuels, which drove up energy costs. The resulting higher fuel prices increased shipping costs, which is one of the major drivers of inflation.
Drug overdoses are now the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 due to the flood of fentanyl flowing over the open southern border. And some Democrats oppose any limitation on abortions right up to nine months, even though polls show a majority of Americans support limiting abortions to the first 15-weeks with medical exceptions.
According to the latest Civiqs poll, only 30 percent of North Carolinians approve of Joe Biden’s job performance. And Gallop polls show that only 16 percent of Americans approve of the performance of the Democratic controlled Congress, with only 7 percent having confidence in Congress.
Maybe the Democrats will change course. Bill Clinton made a course correction after the midterm election in 1994 when the Republican Party took control of both houses of Congress for the first time since 1952. He said, “the era of big government is over,” and then he “triangulated” his policy proposals between the liberal and conservative positions to encourage bipartisan compromise.
But there is little sign of a course change by today’s Democrats, even though polls show that a substantial majority (85 percent in the latest AP poll) of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. Instead, they are doubling down on their disastrous policies.
Join the movement by changing your voter registration to “unaffiliated.” Become an independent voter by casting your vote based on each candidate’s record and campaign pledges without regard to the letter after their name. This is the only way to get honest, responsive government.