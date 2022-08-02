It turns out, challenging Donald Trump in a Republican primary may not be a fool’s errand after all. After years in which the Trump’s command of the GOP was taken for granted as absolute, his support now seems to be softening in key places as the country approaches midterms on which Trump has staked even more of his capital. You see this in polling, election results and from the always-crucial chatter pitter-pattering back and forth on all-powerful Fox News. And the implications for the Republican party, and the country as a whole, are immense.

A poll of Republican primary voters recently came out bearing striking results. In it, 55 percent of Republican voters expressed their desire to nominate a different candidate than Trump in 2024. As political observer Thomas Mills has noted, poll respondents often opt for an imagined alternative regardless of what they really think, so this poll could be dismissed as an artifact of that trend. But other polling, too, has found a softening of Trump’s support led by college-educated Republicans. It’s logical to infer that more-educated Republicans may be losing patience with Trump’s interminable grievance-mongering, and possible that their less-educated fellow partisans may eventually come around to this assessment.

