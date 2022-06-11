In North Carolina, over 2 million seniors rely on the Medicare benefits that they spent their lives paying into, and over 1.5 million seniors rely on Social Security, including myself and many people I grew up with.
Despite these numbers, GOP U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd and North Carolina Republicans are pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that includes sunsetting Medicare and Social Security if they gain back control of Congress in November.
For many seniors, Medicare is the difference between receiving treatment versus prolonging getting adequate care. Social Security is equally as crucial, ultimately helping folks pay their bills and get by. But if Republicans get their way, these historic — and historically popular — programs could sunset after five years, leaving nearly 4 million North Carolina seniors, including many seniors in eastern North Carolina, on the hook for thousands in health care costs and without the benefits they rely on.
Republicans are pushing a plan where all federal legislation would sunset after five years, including Medicare and Social Security. The GOP’s extreme MAGA agenda is only the most recent example of Republicans’ long crusade to cut seniors’ benefits.
It’s not just national Republicans pushing a plan that would put Medicare and Social Security at risk — it’s North Carolina Republicans, too. In May, the North Carolina Republican Party signaled their support of sunsetting Social Security and Medicare by hosting the plan’s architect, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, as the keynote speaker at their State Convention in Greensboro.
Meanwhile, President Biden and Democrats are standing firmly with North Carolina seniors. Together, President Biden and Democrats are working to reduce deficits without touching Medicare and Social Security by making the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share in taxes — while also lowering costs for working families, including strengthening Medicare by enabling the program to negotiate prescription drug prices.
That’s not all that President Biden is doing. The president has also proposed a Billionaire Minimum Income Tax on the wealthiest Americans, which would reduce the deficit by more than $360 billion over the next decade while not raising taxes on anyone making under $400,000 per year. On top of that, he’s pushing to bolster Social Security and improve its services — making it more efficient and accessible for all.
President Biden and Democrats are focused on taking steps to lower costs for North Carolinians: taking executive actions to help lower gas prices, manufacturing more in America, breaking up supply chain bottlenecks that are raising prices, promoting competition, and further reducing health care costs by protecting and building on the Affordable Care Act.
This November, the choice for seniors couldn’t be clearer — we must elect Cheri Beasley as the next Senator from North Carolina. Ted Budd in the U.S. Senate and Republican control would mean putting Eastern North Carolinians’ Medicare and Social Security benefits in danger — while President Biden and Democrats have a responsible plan to lower deficits and are pushing every day to lower costs.
Charles McLawhorn Jr. serves as the chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party and grew up on a tobacco and dairy farm in the Renston community.