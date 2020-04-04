COVID-19 took away spring break from college students — or at least it tried to. Even though most colleges in North Carolina extended their spring breaks, students were encouraged to social distance, and even forced to quarantine in some cases, due to the coronavirus. Being stuck inside is not how college students envision their spring break. However, not all college students took the advice of the news reports, politicians and health experts.
Last week, I came across an article saying that an East Carolina University student contracted coronavirus after traveling to Florida over spring break. Thankfully, the university has already evacuated residence halls and moved most classes online, so the affected student will not come in contact with large groups of students on the university’s campus. However, one can assume that this virus was picked up from the student’s trip to Florida, begging the question of just how many spring breakers contracted COVID-19 on the beaches of Florida and have now brought the virus back to their home towns.
There is no doubt that college students knew about the dangers of the new coronavirus before leaving for their spring break trips. According to Pearson Education, 85 percent of college students had a smart phone in 2015, and this percentage has probably grown in the last five years. This generation of college students grew up with technology as a part of their everyday lives. Instead of reading the newspaper in the morning to get the news of the day, they scroll through social media.
The New York Post concluded that Americans check their phone on average once every 12 minutes, or 80 times a day, and each time we check our phones, we are clicks away from the latest news, which most of the time is not good. Nowadays, we first hear about a school shooting in the form of a tweet and learn about the passing of our favorite athletes and actors on Facebook.
Social media is full of negative news, which floods the phones of college students daily. In just this year alone, there has been wildfires in Australia, war in the Middle East and political riots all around the world. It’s no wonder why people didn’t take the warnings about COVID-19 seriously. They’re used to hearing about horrible things that happen around the world every single day and have become numb to the chaos.
Spring breakers, now that you are back in town and doing college coursework from home, do not underestimate the danger of this virus. Stay home as much as you possibly can. Resist the urge to go hang out with your friends. The sooner this ends, the sooner you will be reunited with them at your university. If we all do our part by social distancing, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hannah Skaff is a student in the East Carolina University Honors College, class of 2021.