These past few weeks have been tough and unlike any today’s generation has experienced. Without question, the coronavirus has proven to be a formidable foe for America and people around the globe — one that is thoroughly testing our resolve, as it continues to claim lives, sicken millions and alter daily life.
It’s been painful seeing businesses shutter their doors — some, perhaps, forever — due to the economic downturn the pandemic has created. And it’s been odd, to say the least, to see so many empty workplaces during the day, people wearing masks as they go about their lives, and hearing message after message about the importance of staying home, remaining six feet apart in public spaces, and washing your hands often and vigorously.
But, through all of the despair, anxiety and inconvenience, I can’t help but notice the teamwork being demonstrated by our community in the face of tremendous adversity. I’ve seen Pitt County residents checking on their friends and neighbors and reminding their fellow citizens to support local entrepreneurs through their patronage. I’ve witnessed organizations stepping forward to provide personal protective equipment to hospitals.
And, of course, I’ve seen the shining stars who’ve been putting their personal health on the line day in and day out to care for our loved ones, along with the emergency personnel who continue answering the call of individuals in their time of need, unfazed by a nearly invisible but potentially deadly opponent. To borrow a phrase from the late Walter Williams, a gentleman, philanthropist and former Pitt Community College trustee: “The cream always rises to the top.”
Before “social distancing” became a household phrase, many in society dedicated considerable time, money and interest to fictional heroes found on movie screens and athletes competing in sports arenas. There’s certainly nothing inherently evil about those pursuits, but now that the proverbial rubber has met the road, we’re discovering that many of our actual heroes have been with us all along, “disguised” as health care workers, firefighters, police officers and EMTs — just to name a few of the occupations they fill in service to their communities.
As president of Pitt Community College, I am unabashedly proud of this group of heroes, and it brings me great joy knowing many of them trained on our campus. It is an honor for me to direct attention to their outstanding contributions.
For many years, those of us who have had the privilege of working at community colleges have encouraged students from all demographics to consider pursuit of a two-year degree in preparation for a rewarding career. In only a few months’ time, the coronavirus has revealed how special many of the people who have done just that truly are.
My fellow citizens, we face difficult days ahead. And as I close this letter, I want to assure you that we will get through them together and that PCC stands ready, willing and able to help the communities it serves return to solid ground.
Stay safe, everyone!
Lawrence L. Rouse is president of Pitt Community College