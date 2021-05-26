Apple’s recent announcement of the opening of its first East Coast campus in North Carolina has understandably been met with open arms by state lawmakers. But as they tout all the jobs the move will bring, there is a noticeable lack of discussion around how the arrival of Apple could potentially impact the state’s public revenue.
For years, Apple has made a name for itself as one of America’s most egregious examples of corporate tax dodgers. By shifting its profits overseas through a byzantine network of tax shelters and subsidiaries, Apple is able to avoid paying billions in state and federal taxes.
With the COVID-19 pandemic laying bare the many inequalities plaguing our state and the country more broadly, it’s long past time to end the unmitigated tax breaks and loopholes afforded to wealthy corporations like Apple. North Carolina’s elected officials should focus on implementing policies that ensure corporations like Apple pay their fair share.
But instead of fighting for fairness, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have made it abundantly clear who they serve — corporations and wealthy individuals.
Meanwhile, loopholes within the existing North Carolina state tax code have emboldened corporations to run amuck for decades. A 2019 report from The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that global corporations are dodging an estimated $373 million in North Carolina state taxes through loopholes alone. That’s $373 million that could go to funding education programs, rebuilding our healthcare infrastructure, and providing support for the poor that is instead going straight into the pockets of the corporate elite.
North Carolina’s lawmakers have also made economic recovery excruciatingly difficult for North Carolinians hit hardest by the pandemic. North Carolina is among the 13 states who haven’t implemented a federal tax policy that would make the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits exempt from income tax and reimburse those who have already paid their taxes, thereby putting money back into the pockets of Americans.
The state’s refusal to comply with a federal policy that would directly benefit struggling North Carolinians begs the question: where is this kind of hardlined accountability for corporations evading hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes through loopholes?
The answer is simple: There are two different sets of rules, one for everyday Americans scraping to make ends meet, and the other for wealthy corporations and individuals. While working class people are expected to follow the law without shortcuts, rich people and companies like Apple aren’t required to operate under that same standard. North Carolina deserves better.
Proponents of corporate tax cuts claim that decreasing taxes on wealthy companies will create more jobs, enable growth, and trickle prosperity down to ordinary citizens, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. According to a study from the Economic Policy Institute, companies paying minimal corporate taxes were actually more likely to cut their workforce. The report also showed no data to support the idea that lower tax rates encourage more investments, jobs, or growth in the U.S. economy.
What would encourage those things in North Carolina? More funding for the state’s education, housing, and healthcare investments, the quality of which has a significant impact on the type of workforce available to employers. Investing in infrastructure that strengthens communities and improves people’s quality of life will only benefit businesses in the long run.
The majority of Americans are in agreement about wanting wealthy corporations and individuals to pay higher taxes, and North Carolinians are no exception. If North Carolina has any hope of an equitable recovery from the pandemic, lawmakers must support policies that ensure corporations like Apple are contributing their fair share.
Erica Payne is a North Carolina native and founder of the Patriotic Millionaires.