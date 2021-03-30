Many believe the south is a Republican stronghold and that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper won election in 2020 due to voters who had moved to the state from more progressive regions. But Southern Democrats have influenced North Carolina for generations.
During the Great Depression, southern Democrats supported programs to eliminate poverty and to bring electricity and infrastructure to the poorest of Appalachian families. They recognized both rural and urban constituents, farmers and factory workers.
The elite, New York-born Franklin Delano Roosevelt was one of the first to implement Social Security and to prohibit racial discrimination by defense contractors. But his vice-president, Missouri-born Harry S. Truman, was no slouch either. After FDR died, Truman built upon Roosevelt’s democratic legacy. In 1948, then-president Truman signed Executive Order 9981 ending discrimination in every aspect of the military. In 1949, Truman presented the Fair Deal, an agenda that included a higher minimum wage, liberalized immigration laws, and other progressive measures.
When it came to eliminating Jim Crow laws, Southern Democrats generally had to act more slowly than their northern counterparts. More progressive states and courts led the way on equal rights. After Southern voters watched these more progressive states survive and thrive after desegregation, Southern Democrats such as House Speaker Sam Rayburn (TX) and Lyndon B. Johnson made a clear case for integration that convinced moderate and undecided voters.
Unfortunately, race has played a factor in Southern politics since the Civil War. After Reconstruction, some southern Democrats actually promoted Jim Crow laws.
Today, Cooper listens without pandering. As a contemporary Southern Democrat, he leads mainstream voters toward progress by calmly demonstrating that change will not endanger their way of life. Recently, Cooper’s common-sense mask mandates and restrictions on some public gatherings helped the southeastern state reduce the rate of COVID transmission. Cooper is proof that a middle-aged white man with a southern drawl can heed scientific evidence and simultaneously retain his identity. Unlike some other politicians, he has not intentionally used wedge issues to divide his state and has not scapegoated members of minorities.
Cooper has consistently recognized the human rights of North Carolina’s LGBTQI citizens. In his earlier post as attorney general, Cooper refused to support a law that struck down locally enacted protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans individuals. In 2019, as governor, he signed an executive order prohibiting the government funding of so-called “conversion therapy.” While he made odd compromises throughout the whole HB2 ‘bathroom bill’ controversy, Cooper strove for equality more than the Republicans he opposed. Hatred and prejudice have never been part of his platform.
Cooper has also sought to expand Medicaid coverage for those in need. In this way, he follows in the footsteps of Democrats Lyndon Johnson, who began Medicaid in 1965, and Barack Obama, whose Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility.
Northeastern Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) may deliver more impassioned speeches and provocative plans. But Roy Cooper is, in his own way, in his own state, just as effective.
Will John Grisham make Cooper into the hero of a legal thriller? Probably not. Did Harper Lee’s character Atticus Finch deliver more entertaining speeches? Yes.
But Cooper proves that, in North Carolina, moderate, thoughtful Democrats can still win and lead.
Jordan Barkin is a columnist published by Hearst, Gannett, McClatchy, USA Today Network, and other national media.