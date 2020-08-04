Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA **GREATEST IMPACTS FROM HURRICANE ISAIAS IMMINENT ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE STORM SURGE WATCH HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A STORM SURGE WARNING FOR HATTERAS ISLAND, MAINLAND DARE, AND OCRACOKE ISLAND * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR DUPLIN, GREENE, INLAND ONSLOW, JONES, LENOIR, MARTIN, NORTHERN CRAVEN, PITT, TYRRELL, AND WASHINGTON - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR BEAUFORT, EAST CARTERET, HATTERAS ISLAND, MAINLAND DARE, MAINLAND HYDE, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, OCRACOKE ISLAND, PAMLICO, AND SOUTHERN CRAVEN - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL ONSLOW AND WEST CARTERET * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 200 MILES WEST-SOUTHWEST OF BUXTON NC OR ABOUT 120 MILES WEST-SOUTHWEST OF MOREHEAD CITY NC - 33.8N 78.5W - STORM INTENSITY 85 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 22 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ISAIAS HAS REGAINED HURRICANE STRENGTH, AND HAS MADE LANDFALL NEAR OCEAN ISLE BEACH. ISAIAS WILL BEGIN TO GRADUALLY WEAKEN AS IT PASSES THROUGH THE INNER COASTAL PLAIN OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA OVERNIGHT AND INTO TOMORROW MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. DOWNED TREES AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE MORNING. TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THE MORNING, LEADING TO LOCALLY ENHANCED DAMAGE, AND A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE IS EXPECTED ALONG PORTIONS OF AREA BEACHES AND COASTLINES, AS WELL AS FOR LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SOUNDS AND TIDAL RIVERS. LOW LYING PROPERTIES AND ROADWAYS COULD BE INUNDATED AND DAMAGED, AND DUNES COULD BE OVERTOPPED AS WAVE ACTION ENHANCES THE STORM SURGE RISK ALONG THE BEACHES. HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA. LOCALIZED FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS POSSIBLE MAINLY ALONG AND WEST OF US HIGHWAY 17. RIVER LEVELS ARE LIKELY TO REACH AND EXCEED FLOOD STAGE IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS, THOUGH WIDESPREAD FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED. THE THREAT FOR STRONGER AND MORE FREQUENT RIP CURRENTS WILL CONTINUE FOR AREA BEACHES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS, LEADING TO EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING. DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ARE ALSO OCCURRING, WITH STRONG WINDS AND SEAS BUILDING TO 15 TO 20 FEET CREATING TREACHEROUS CONDITIONS FOR MARINERS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE ALSO NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE OUTER BANKS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE FOR AREA BEACHES NORTH OF OCRACOKE INLET, THE PAMLICO SOUND, NEUSE RIVER, PAMLICO RIVER, PUNGO RIVER, AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE ALSO NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE BEACHES SOUTH OF OCRACOKE INLET. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA MAINLY WEST OF US HIGHWAY 17. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST DANGEROUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NC AROUND 5 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.