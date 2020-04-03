COVID-19 has changed our lives, our society and the world dramatically in a very short time, and likely in some ways that will be permanent. For some, these changes are an inconvenience. For others, they can be far more serious.
The Pitt County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, along with the state and national NAACP, are monitoring the societal and interpersonal changes that we all face. We are also, as always, looking out for the most vulnerable among us.
Because of the racial and economic inequities embedded in our country’s systems, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could be compounded for black, brown, asian and indigenous communities, as well as other population groups. NAACP policy experts have explored the impacts and provided recommendations in addressing COVID-19.
The impacts on communities of color include the following:
- Racism and stigmatization have increased, especially toward the Asian and Asian American populations.
- Certain populations, including immigrants, incarcerated people and people with disabilities are at greater risk of exposure.
- Census and voting may be jeopardized as physical distancing continues.
- Quarantine policies and practices carry a risk to human and civil rights.
- Misinformation on COVID-19 can worsen the crisis.
NAACP policy recommendations to temper the impact of COVID-19 include the following:
- Shift the narrative surrounding the crisis: The virus is the enemy, not the person who is infected.
- Adopt policies that increase access to child care, health care, and humane sanitary living conditions for vulnerable populations.
- Advocate for strengthened OSHA standards, provision of training and safety gear and routine testing for all workers.
- Ensure the data collection for the Census through online and telephone enumeration.
- Establish and enforce a Quarantine Bill of Rights.
These policy recommendations and others are critical to protect all people in a crisis such as this. The census, of course, is one item that is most time sensitive.
We need an accurate count! To that end, we need to find ways that will help ensure that each person in our community is counted.
We hope our leaders will hasten to find ways to count each person, to the benefit of our entire community.