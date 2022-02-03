Crime, and the lack of prosecution of it, has gotten so bad in New York City that the governor of the state has threatened to relieve the Manhattan District Attorney of his job. She is serious, too.
But before we get into some of the crime rates, let me refresh your memory. Remember all the efforts the Democrats made while Donald Trump was president to have police defunded, and how they looked the other way when certain groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter destroyed property during riots? Do you recall how leading Democrats in various cities claimed the riots were, indeed, just peaceful demonstrations when the videos showed otherwise? Remember?
Now the catchphrase “the chickens have come home to roost” is appropriately applied to the rise in crime rates when Democrats either don’t punish lawbreakers or simply look the other way. In New York City, it is particularly interesting since Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is not happy with lackadaisical Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who by all accounts, is weak on crime. Of course, Bragg’s efforts are no different than what the liberal Democrats are doing in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco, according to a story by Western Journal.
Bragg, however, has a governor who believes in safety and justice. She let Bragg know she could have him removed from office. Just two days later Gov. Hochul decided to have a meeting with Bragg, according to the New York Post. It was there she reportedly explained to Bragg that “safety and justice must go hand-in-hand” in the city.
Bragg policies, Western Journal reports, are disheartening. Here’s a short list in brief:
- Anyone resisting arrest won’t be charged with a crime.
- Anyone robbing a store of goods valued at under $1,000 will be charged with the misdemeanor of petty larceny, even if a gun is involved.
- Any felon possessing a firearm will be charged with a misdemeanor.
- Pretrial detention is primarily recommended for murderers and shooters who cause serious injury, sex offenders, domestic violence, or public corruption.
- No jail cells for burglars, robbers, drug traffickers, armed felons, gang offenders, among others.
Sounds as if the governor has moved in the right direction, and none too soon. Businesspeople and others are speaking up about the unsafe environment in New York City. For example, Dominique Luzuriaga, the wife of a slain police officer, slammed Bragg in her husband’s eulogy. She said, “The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service [NYPD]. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he is watching you speak through me right now.”
In April 2021, according to the city’s own crime stats, the city’s overall crime index rose 30.5 percent compared to April 2020. Grand larceny rose 66 percent, felony assaults rose 35.6 percent. Robberies rose 28.6 percent while shooting incidents rose 166.1 percent, from 56 to 149. Gun arrests increased 3.7 percent.
According to Crimeinamerica.net, violent crime in the United States saw increases in 2020. Crime reports are always a year behind. Preliminary data for 2020 from non-federal sources indicate a 30 percent increase in homicides over 2019. The report also said there is a surge in police officers leaving the profession according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The increase is the largest single year rise in 60 years. Violent crime rose 5.6 percent from 2019, aggravated assault rose 12.1 percent and murder and nonnegligent manslaughter crime increased 29.4 percent. Rape and robbery saw decreases. Motor vehicle thefts rose 11.8 percent.
Leonard Adam Sipes, Jr., author of the article, is a retired federal senior spokesperson and served thirty-five years directing award-winning public relations for national and state criminal justice agencies. He notes that indications for 2021 shows crime to be on the rise.
JustTheNews.com reported that FBI estimates that the murder rate in 2021 is about 6.9 murders per 100,000 people, a little lower than 7.4 murders per 100,000 during the high-crime era of the 1990s.
Why the increase in crime? Are policies like those of DA Bragg and the Democrats’ effort to defund police and the general lackadaisical attitude toward lawbreakers creating a rising crime rate?
Yes, but let’s not discount one other impact. The lack of accountability in prosecuting politicians who take advantage of their office for monetary gain must play into the minds of lawbreakers when they see there is no effort, none, to prosecute.
Let’s hope there is a political wakeup call before it is too late to stop the crime wave.