Couy Griffin is no longer a county official in New Mexico. That’s because he failed the most basic qualification for an elected representative in a democracy: He participated in an insurrection to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after his candidate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election. He was among those who broke through police barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reaching back to Civil War-era constitutional amendments enacted to bar Confederates from political office, Judge Francis J. Mathew removed Griffin from the Otero County Commission earlier this week. That’s as it should be. The U.S. Constitution is quite clear that no person may hold any office, “civil or military,” who has committed “rebellion or insurrection.”