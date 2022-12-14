It would be a shame for Congress to adjourn leaving the “Dreamers,” as they have come to be known, in a lurch. If a handful of Republican senators could find their way to a compromise on immigration and border protection, approximately 2 million model residents of the United States would get a path toward citizenship. They have waited long enough.

While a xenophobic Republican base tends to stereotype all undocumented immigrants as criminals and grifters, the “Dreamers” are neither. (Nor, for that matter, are most migrants.) They were brought to the U.S. as children, and they have grown up thinking of themselves as Americans — speaking English, making TikTok dance videos, going to Independence Day cookouts with their families, learning American history in school. They know no other nation.