The U.S. Constitution is ablaze, America’s democracy burning to the ground. But Democrats aren’t hurrying to find a fire hose or even a water bucket. Can’t they see the flames?
On Wednesday, all Senate Republicans voted against allowing debate on a new voting rights bill designed to undo some of the damage GOP state legislatures have done to democracy. This was not an up-or-down vote on the legislation itself. This was simply a call to allow debate on the bill.
But the measure needed 60 votes to pass because of a ridiculous rule in the Senate, the filibuster. (Despite its unflinching support among a Senate majority, the filibuster is not in the U.S. Constitution.) Democrats have a razor-thin majority of 51-50 — counting Vice President Kamala Harris, who can break a tie — so they needed 10 Republican senators to join them to allow the voting rights bill to move to the floor. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell demands strict loyalty from his caucus and he gets it.
That means that even the senators who have acquired a reputation for being reasonable — Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Susan Collins, R-Maine; and occasionally Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. — voted against debate on strengthening voting rights because McConnell told them to. The decision is telling: Republicans don’t want to stand on the Senate floor to denounce measures that would make voting easier and allow each legitimate ballot to count, as the Constitution intends.
Without a renewed law that protects voting rights, Republicans have the power to carry out a coup, and there is no reason to believe they won’t. Former President Donald Trump came very close to pulling one off as a lame duck in January 2021. Plenty of documents and audiotapes reveal the attempts Trump and his cronies made to persuade or pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence and state Republican officials to throw out legitimate ballots that were cast for Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden. A handful of Republicans had the courage and the conscience to protect the Constitution, and they refused to go along with Trump’s plan.
But GOP-dominated state legislators jumped into action to solve that problem, passing new laws that not only blocked the ballot but also make it much easier to subvert the election process next time. The voter-suppression measures drew widespread news media attention. In Georgia, for example, the legislature went so far as to make it illegal to pass out food and water to voters standing in long lines. More common were measures in several states that cut back on early voting and limited drop boxes for mail-in ballots. This year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, 19 states have enacted laws making it more difficult for citizens to vote.
But those laws, although malicious and antidemocratic, are not the most dangerous to the republic. The most dangerous laws are those that took power away from elections officials, who might have the temerity to protect legitimate ballots, and handed it to state legislatures, essentially giving them the power to determine which presidential candidate gets the state’s Electoral College votes. Because virtually all GOP-dominated state legislatures are in thrall to Trump, they will direct the votes to whomever he dictates. And what do you think an ultraconservative U.S. Supreme Court will do?
Unfortunately, two Democrats don’t seem to hear the smoke alarms shrieking. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have vowed to protect the filibuster, claiming, ironically, that it protects democratic norms. (In fact, the filibuster is notorious for its use against legislation designed to protect the rights of minority groups.)
To counter demands to end the filibuster, Manchin worked to produce a compromise voting rights bill that would draw Republican support. That bill, the Freedom to Vote Act, would mandate national standards for early voting and voting by mail and would mitigate partisan gerrymandering of legislative and congressional districts. It also included provisions to prevent election subversion by partisans intent on overthrowing a lawful election. But no Republican senators would back those provisions.
Now it’s up to Manchin and Sinema to abolish the filibuster. If they don’t, they are aiding a group of autocrats who aim to overturn democracy.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.