Even as Black History Month begins, the war on teaching Black history has opened a new front in Florida. That state’s governor, the shamelessly ambitious Ron DeSantis, has banned a proposed high school Advanced Placement (AP) course in African American studies.

As a Republican fixed on winning the White House, DeSantis has been traveling the low road for a while — attacking Disney World, one of his state’s major economic generators, as “woke,” peddling misinformation about anti-COVID procedures and outlawing the teaching of critical race theory (CRT). He plans to out-Trump the former president.