For its sins, Fox News has agreed to pay a staggering settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems, a company clearly defamed by the media company. Top talent at Fox repeatedly told the lie — a lie within the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen — that Dominion’s voting machines aided a conspiracy to take votes away from Donald Trump.

Despite the big check Fox will have to write, many of its critics are unhappy that there will be no trial, which would likely have required propagandists such as Tucker Carlson to be questioned under oath about the falsehoods they spread. Carlson and his colleagues weren’t even required to issue on-air apologies.