It’s tempting to blame Donald J. Trump for the dumpster fire that the U.S. House of Representatives has become, but that’s unfair. The House Republican caucus was a smoldering tinderbox of white grievance, racism, conspiracy-mongering and “Christian” nationalism long before Trump was elected president. He merely added rocket fuel to the embers.

Many historians and political observers have noted that the GOP began its descent into the fevered swamplands of white grievance in the 1960s, after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed historic civil rights legislation and assigned the Democratic Party the role of ally to people of color. Republicans quickly inferred they could implicitly assume the role of ally to angry white people. Starting with Richard Nixon, Republican presidential candidates have adopted a “Southern strategy” of pandering to white voters who resented the changes wrought by the civil rights movement.