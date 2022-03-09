The Republican Party has engaged in culture wars since the 1960s, when the civil rights movement was in full stride. That was when the odious Southern strategy was born — the playbook of sending coded messages to disaffected whites with calls for “law and order.”
As racist as it was, the Southern strategy at least had the virtue of hypocrisy — an attempt to conceal its obvious roots. Occasionally, a politician was caught saying what he meant, but Republicans seeking office usually kept up a pretense of supporting full equality for all citizens.
Donald Trump came along to rip away the already-tattered facade, abandoning the dog whistle for full-throated bigotry. His acolytes have followed suit, as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson engages in hateful rhetoric about brown-skinned immigrants, and GOP senators question the qualifications of federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
As the nation has moved haltingly toward equality for all its citizens, Republicans have found additional Americans to attack — Muslims, gays, transgender children (and their parents). They have begun a vicious campaign against the marginalized, the historically oppressed, the victimized. Right-wingers don’t want to go back to the 1950s; they want to go back to the 1850s.
In Florida, the “don’t say gay” bill would ban classroom instruction about sexual or gender identity through third grade. This is ridiculous on several counts; the most obvious is this: What elementary school teacher, busy with addition, subtraction and basic reading skills, is teaching about gender or sexual identity? There may be children’s books on the shelves, such as “Heather Has Two Mommies,” which features a lesbian couple as parents, or an occasional discussion of homosexual orientation, but there is nothing that resembles instruction. It is difficult enough to get children that age to stay in their seats and stop talking.
But the right wing has the entire public school system in its gunsights. Ever since the Supreme Court outlawed not only segregation but also teacher-led prayer, ultraconservatives have looked for ways to undermine what they call “government schools.” Robert Welch, founder of the paranoid John Birch Society, saw communist conspiracies in college and high school classrooms.
Modern conservatives have merely updated his wild-eyed notions. They have weaponized critical race theory, an arcane academic framework that examines the racial underpinnings of mainstream American institutions. It has never been taught in elementary or high schools, yet the steady drumbeat against the concept has led not only college instructors to retreat from discussions of racism in political and cultural life, but also high school and elementary school teachers to hesitate over Black History Month programs.
Now, the conservative movement has latched onto a strategy for defunding public schools entirely. In GOP-led state legislatures across the country, the “school choice” movement is gaining momentum. Among other things, it allows taxpayer money to fund private schools. The U.S. Supreme Court has already shown favor to this folly, allowing several states to set up taxpayer-funded “voucher” programs for religious schools. The court’s ultraconservative majority seems poised to go even further, eviscerating one of the pillars of our pluralistic democracy — the separation of church and state.
Science has not been safe from this war on modernity. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease, is one of the right-wingers’ favorite targets. This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a public forum, yelled at a group of high school students for wearing masks. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous,” he said, denying the proven science that masks help prevent the spread of infectious disease. Goodness, Americans were told to wear masks during the influenza outbreak of 1918.
There is a substantial minority of Americans who simply cannot make peace with the modern world — not with religious pluralism or racial diversity, not with full equality for women and the LGBTQ community, not with modern medicine or modern literature. And they pose a profound threat to the democratic order.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.