...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Much of eastern North Carolina away from the beaches.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”
Tuberville ousted an incumbent worthy of the seat in 2020 by tying himself tightly to Trump’s ankle, and explicit racism remains a salient feature of the Trump political brand. The former president launched himself onto the political stage as birther-in-chief, insisting that then-President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, wasn’t born in America and was therefore illegitimate.
GOP leaders deny, of course, that the party of Lincoln has sunk into a fetid swamp of racism. They point to a handful of misguided candidates of color running for election under the Republican banner — the spectacularly unqualified Herschel Walker being one of them — to fend off the charge, but the evidence is all around.
Just a decade ago, GOP leaders issued a frank assessment of their failure to attract voters of color, a report that came to be called an “autopsy.” The authors urged Republican politicians to reach out to a diverse nation, with specific recommendations for Black voters, Latino voters and Asian American voters. It seemed a necessary antidote for a political party that was dying of whiteness. But Trump descended the golden escalator in 2015 and figuratively set fire to the report. Since then, many ambitious Republicans have begun resurrecting the worst of the politics of the old Southern Dixiecrats, men and women who believed in white supremacy and that they had a God-given right to rule.
Does Tuberville believe in white supremacy? He spent his pre-political career as a college football coach, which demanded an intimate association with young Black men. Former players have talked about their surprise that he aligned himself with Trump’s bigotry because he had seemed to have a “personal connection” with his players, Black and white, middle class and less affluent.
Even if modern-day Republican leaders don’t believe in the racism so many of them espouse, some of their constituents do. With violence against minority groups already on the rise, it’s dangerous and irresponsible for political leaders to engage in hateful rhetoric. Their balderdash will be taken seriously by some well-armed dimwit bent on taking the country back to the 1950s.
We’ve already experienced the tragic result of white nationalist propaganda, which Trump, of course, elevated. In 2015, a self-proclaimed white racist went on a rampage in a historically Black church in Charleston, killing nine people. In 2018, an anti-Semite attacked a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburg, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six. Earlier this year, a white racist killed 10 Black people and injured three in a Buffalo grocery store. In several incidents over the last few years, Asian Americans have been bludgeoned on the street.
Tuberville doesn’t know any history (or civics or anything else of importance), so he may not know that the great journalist Gene Patterson wrote a brilliant column blaming white Southerners for the bombing of a Black Birmingham church in 1963 — an atrocity in which four girls were killed.
“This is no time to load our anguish onto the murderous scapegoat who set the cap in dynamite of our own manufacture. ... We of the white South who know better are the ones who must take a harsher judgment. We, who know better, created a climate for child-killing by those who don’t,” he wrote.
Tuberville doesn’t know much, but he surely knows his racist diatribe was wrong. He just doesn’t care.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.