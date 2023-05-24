If you are poor, you must be lazy, right? Here in the United States of America, the land of milk and honey and gold-gilded streets, the only people struggling to make ends meet are those too shiftless to work, too irresponsible to save, too dumb to make good decisions, right?

If you don't believe that, you clearly haven't read the Republican handbook. It lays out all that is right and good about America, where opportunities abound for all who are decent enough and hard-working enough to take advantage of them. If you're not decent and hard-working, you don't deserve public assistance.