Examine any rankings of the worst public education systems in the nation, and you’ll find a cluster of Deep South states bunched near the bottom. My home state of Alabama may not be the worst on the list, but it will be among the 10 worst. So will Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Several years ago, Alabama’s leaders decided that an investment in early childhood education — specifically, classes for 4-year-olds — might help the state climb out of the basement. Though the effort will require a couple of generations to remediate a century or more of educational neglect, it was gaining ground: Alabama’s pre-K program has been nationally recognized for excellence.