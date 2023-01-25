This awful story won’t generate the weeks’ worth of headlines prompted by the 6-year-old who shot his teacher, but it should: A 14-year-old Texas girl has been charged with murder for shooting an 11-year-old boy. She was firing at another 14-year-old girl, with whom she had been arguing. She missed, hitting the boy, according to Dallas police.

Vashunte Settles, mother of the dead child (her daughter was the actual target), said she hopes her profound grief can serve as a lesson. “Take this story and do something productive with it. Let my son not have died in vain and let this save somebody else’s child,” she said.