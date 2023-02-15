With all the yelling, jeering and booing at the State of the Union address — all the disruptive antics from ill-mannered and immature members of Congress — viewers needed a sweet moment that came in the latter half of the speech: the introduction of Maurice and Kandice Barron, parents of a 3-year-old cancer survivor. President Joe Biden invited them as White House guests to highlight his Cancer Moonshot initiative, the quest to reduce the mortality rate of a constellation of diseases that take far too many lives.

The image of the Barrons, though, held more than the hope and relief of parents whose young child may yet live a long and healthy life. It was also a portrait of a racially and ethnically diverse America, a nation that celebrates its immigrants in myth if not in practice. Maurice Barron is a white immigrant from Ireland, and his wife, Kandice, is a woman of color whose parents immigrated from Panama, according to Biden.