It’s mere coincidence, I suppose, that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech in June 1965 titled “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution.” His commencement address at Oberlin College outlined many of the themes that reactionaries now denounce as “woke.”

It’s no mere coincidence that we still struggle to overcome the same challenges of which he spoke — bigotry, injustice, poverty, violence and war. It was in that speech that he said, “All mankind is tied together; all life is interrelated, and we are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”