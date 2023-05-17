At long last, U.S. military installations are playing taps for the ignominious mythology of the Lost Cause, stripping the names of Confederate officers and replacing them with the names of genuine heroes. It’s about time.

Earlier this week, the third-largest Army base was named for Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, the first Latino to become a four-star Army general. The Texas installation had previously been named for John Bell Hood, a Confederate general. Fort Cavazos is among 10 installations that had honored insurrectionists but are undergoing long-overdue name changes.