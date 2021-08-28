Since the late 1970s, when Jerry Falwell Sr. and Paul Weyrich seized on the tactic of promoting anti-abortion politics, the Christian right has been obsessed with repealing Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined women’s reproductive rights in law. With a right-wing Supreme Court now in place, opponents of Roe may be close to the victory they have long pursued.
But like so many other behaviors and beliefs associated with the Christian right, the fanatical opposition to abortion has long since lost any moral luster. The anti-abortion measures passed over the last several years by right-wing state legislatures look less like compassion and more like control, less like morality and more like a contempt for modernity.
If ultraconservative Christians genuinely care about newborn babies and their families, their politics ought to include advocacy for policies that help those families thrive. But there is precious little generosity or kindness in their approach. Just as these so-called Christians are often disdainful of refugees, scornful of the needy and contemptuous of the common good, they show little genuine concern for poor babies once they have left the womb.
I have hunted for the conservative politicians who would insist on better medical care for the poor. Instead, many Republican governors and GOP-dominated state legislatures have refused to expand Medicaid even though the federal government would pick up most of the costs. I would have expected those good Christians to rally for better housing for poor women and their children. Instead, they supported the policies of former President Donald J. Trump, who claimed he would keep poor people out of the suburbs.
I looked for the right-wing priests and preachers who would crusade against poverty. I haven’t found them. Here in the buckle of the Bible Belt, I often see lawn signs that urge: “Pray to end abortion.” How about “Pray to end poverty”? I haven’t seen that one.
The state of Mississippi is illustrative of the contradictions. It has the nation’s highest rate of infant mortality, and it is among the states that have not expanded Medicaid, so, as The Washington Post points out, children receive state-funded health care only until the age of 6 months. If its political leaders cared about babies, they surely would have dedicated themselves to figuring out why babies were dying, and they would do something about it. That has not happened.
Instead, in 2018, even as the infant mortality rate was rising, the Mississippi legislature passed a law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on the law’s constitutionality later this year. Mississippi’s Republican governor, Tate Reeves, has said that the law was passed to try to force the Supreme Court to overturn Roe.
Mississippi, of course, isn’t the only state pushing to end Roe. Ten states have passed “trigger” laws that would automatically outlaw abortions if Roe falls. Several states have also passed “heartbeat” bills that would outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can occur as early as six weeks, before some women even realize they are pregnant.
Several of the most contentious laws have been passed in Bible Belt states, where politicians — even Democrats — flaunt their Christian credentials while doing little to protect poor babies and their mothers. Take Louisiana, where Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a “heartbeat” bill with no exceptions for rape or incest. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the United States — which has the highest rate of maternal mortality among all developed nations. (Bel Edwards has at least ushered in an expansion of Medicaid.)
The maternal mortality rate is likely to get even higher if abortion is outlawed. If women are forced to carry out unwanted pregnancies, some will turn to back-alley abortions, which can be deadly.
If the Supreme Court endorses these punitive laws, poor women — Black and brown women, disproportionately — will pay the price. Their health will suffer, and their prospects will narrow. Their children will suffer, too, and the cycle will repeat. Meanwhile, more affluent women could afford to travel to states where abortions remained legal.
If Roe’s opponents were truly “pro-life,” they would push Congress and state legislatures to provide health care, decent housing and equitable educational opportunities to poor children already born. Since they don’t, I doubt their sincerity.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.