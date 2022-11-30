Since I teach part time at a small public university in Alabama, I’m hardly surprised by the voting preferences of the young adults who turned out in surprising numbers for the midterm elections earlier this month. According to exit polls, 63% of young adults voted for Democrats. They obviously reject the crazed extremism of the Trump-addled Republican Party.

Even here in Trump country, my students generally show a comfort with the sorts of cultural nonconformity that their grandparents would likely scorn. I’ve had numerous students who openly self-identify as queer. Since the young adults I teach were born near the turn of the century, they were kids when the nation elected its first Black president; so, regardless of what they hear at home, they are not shocked by the notion of a Black man in a powerful position. My students are hardly stunned by the notion of women in power, either. Even my home state has a woman governor — Republican Kay Ivey was just reelected — and a newly elected female senator, Republican Katie Britt.