Since I teach part time at a small public university in Alabama, I’m hardly surprised by the voting preferences of the young adults who turned out in surprising numbers for the midterm elections earlier this month. According to exit polls, 63% of young adults voted for Democrats. They obviously reject the crazed extremism of the Trump-addled Republican Party.
Even here in Trump country, my students generally show a comfort with the sorts of cultural nonconformity that their grandparents would likely scorn. I’ve had numerous students who openly self-identify as queer. Since the young adults I teach were born near the turn of the century, they were kids when the nation elected its first Black president; so, regardless of what they hear at home, they are not shocked by the notion of a Black man in a powerful position. My students are hardly stunned by the notion of women in power, either. Even my home state has a woman governor — Republican Kay Ivey was just reelected — and a newly elected female senator, Republican Katie Britt.
In bluer states, young adults are even more liberal. They overwhelmingly support reproductive rights and gay marriage. They overwhelmingly support labor unions. They reject election deniers, and their turnout in the midterms helped stave off the predicted “red wave” of Republican victories. The 18-29 age group went to the polls in high enough numbers to chalk up the second-highest midterm turnout for their age group in three decades. They helped save democracy, and I am grateful for them.
That hardly means that all the kids are all right. Some of the bloodiest hate crimes of the last decade have been committed by young men. Dylann Roof was 21 when he entered a historic Black church in Charleston in 2015 and shot nine worshippers dead. Payton Gendron was just 18 when he allegedly stormed into a Buffalo supermarket earlier this year and killed 10 Black people. Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in the Colorado Springs massacre last weekend, has been charged with hate crimes for an attack on a nightclub that left five dead and 19 others injured by gunfire. The internet is also full of the hateful rants of so-called incels — short for “involuntary celibates” — young mysogynists who believe that women owe them affection. Elliot Rodger, who was 22 when he went on a 2014 killing spree in Isla Vista, California, that ended in the deaths of six people, identified as an incel.
Nevertheless, I believe that polls showing the political inclinations of under-30 voters augur well for the future of this pluralistic, multicultural democracy, despite the arduous path we must still travel to get to the beloved community of which the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke. There are likely a few factors in their coming-of-age that have turned them leftward politically. One is simple exposure to diversity.
Decades ago, as a young adult in the Deep South, I became convinced that white segregationists feared that familiarity would lead not to contempt but rather to comfort: If white children and brown children and Black children sat next to each other in the same classrooms and showered in the same locker rooms and played on the same athletic teams, they would become comfortable with each other. That has largely been true. Interracial marriage has steadily risen since 1967, when the U.S. Supreme Court finally legalized it.
Similarly, young adults have among their friends and acquaintances people who are gay or lesbian or trans, and they are not offended. They don’t see them as abhorrent or unnatural. They don’t believe in a rigid conformity in which people must mask their identities in order to fit in.
They do believe in an economic order in which people who work hard ought to be able to earn a decent living. They have come of age during the gig economy, when even those with college degrees find it difficult to get jobs that pay well and offer benefits and security. They struggle to pay college loans. That helps explain why 69% of adults under 30 believe that labor unions have a positive effect, compared to 44% of Americans 65 and older, according to the Pew Research Center.
These days, I’m a bit more optimistic about the possibility of a more perfect union, and I’m grateful for the young Americans who can help to create it.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.